Stellantis Belvidere assembly plant to temporarily shut down

BELVIDERE — Car manufacturing company, Stellantis, has just reported that their Belvidere Assembly plant will temporarily halt production next year.
The union released their statement about the announcement on Friday via Facebook:
“We are all deeply angered by Stellantis’s decision to idle the Belvidere Assembly plant without a plan for future product,” says UAW Vice President and Director of the Stellantis Department Cindy Estrada.
“There are many vehicle platforms imported from other countries that could be built in Belvidere with skill and quality by UAW members at Belvidere. The transition to electrification also creates opportunities for new product. Companies like Stellantis receive billions in government incentives to transition to clean energy. It is an insult to all taxpayers that they are not investing that money back into our communities.”
“We believe Stellantis is grossly misguided in idling this plant which has produced profits for the company since 1965,” adds UAW President Ray Curry.
“Not allocating new product to plants like Belvidere is unacceptable. Announcing the closure just a few weeks from the holidays is also a cruel disregard for the contributions of our members from UAW Locals 1268 and 1761. We will fight back against this announcement.”
“Hearing the news that Stellantis is continuing its layoffs with notices to all remaining employees today is disheartening. Although the facility is not in Rockford, it has a significant impact on many Rockford families and businesses." said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.
"I have already been in contact with the Governor’s team, as well as our local workforce connection, to develop a plan to assist the families impacted by these devastating layoffs."
State Representative Joe Sosnowski, who represents Illinois' 69 District, released this statement:
"It is extremely disappointing news for the greater Belvidere community that Stellantis is laying off the remaining 1,350 workers at the plant."
"The Belvidere Assembly plant is a state of the art plant with a great work force at which any automobile manufacturer should be successful. Stellantis has not shared their plans, but there are many options available to them including the sale of the plant to another manufacturer. From an economic development standpoint, we hope that this plant can quickly reopen to be an economic engine for the region."
"We will make every effort to help make available state and local resources to employees who will be displaced by this decision."
Jodi Tinson, media relations for Stellantis, sent out the following statement on behalf of the company:
"Our industry has been adversely affected by a multitude of factors like the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the global microchip shortage, but the most impactful challenge is the increasing cost related to the electrification of the automotive market."
"Stellantis has taken a number of actions to stabilize production and improve efficiency at its North American facilities to preserve affordability and customer satisfaction in terms of quality."
"While it considers other avenues to optimize operations, Stellantis has made the decision to idle the Belvidere (Illinois) Assembly plant effective Feb. 28, 2023."
"This difficult but necessary action will result in indefinite layoffs, which are expected to exceed six months and may constitute a job loss under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act. As a result, WARN notices have been issued to both hourly and salaried employees. The company will make every effort to place indefinitely laid off employees in open full-time positions as they become available."
"The company also is working to identify other opportunities to repurpose the Belvidere facility and has no additional details to share at this time."