Illinois reaches 17 consecutive months of job growth

The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced today that The State of Illinois has had 17 Consecutive Months of Job Growth as of the month of October. The unemployment rate increased +0.1 percentage point to 4.6 percent.
"Job growth throughout the state has remained strong for nearly a year and a half, and the most recent data is evidence that workers are engaged in the growing labor market,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “IDES is committed to providing jobseekers and employers with the resources necessary to take advantage of the many newly created jobs across industries.”
The states unemployment rate was +0.9 percent higher than the national average of 3.7 percent, which increased +0.2 percent from the previous month.
Nonfarm payroll employment also increased by +191,900 jobs, increasing in all industries.