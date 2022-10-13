Former Rockford Police officer Eric Thurmond, who pleaded guilty to misconduct charges, dies at 29

DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN (WREX) — According to the Davidson County, Tennessee Medical Examiner's Office, Eric Thurmond has passed away. He was 29 years old.

The office didn’t confirm to 13 WREX when Thurmond died or what caused his death.

Online records show Thurmond was living in Nashville, Tennessee at the time of his death.

In 2019, 13 Investigates broke that Thurmond was on paid administrative leave for several allegations, including sexual assault.

After a lengthy run through the justice system, Thurmond only pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct charge.

He was required to do 50 hours of community service, resign as a Rockford Police Officer, and agree never to work as a law enforcement officer in Illinois.

Thurmond rose to prominence in the late 2010s for dancing with kids at city block parties and spearheading the Rock House Program. The program put police officers into communities to better relationships between officers and citizens.

No funeral arrangements have been announced at this time.