Athlete of the Week - Ursula Koch

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Ursula Koch has spent a lot of time in the Auburn High School over her high school career. Now the lifelong swimmer is entering her senior season with the Knights.
"It's exciting because it's senior year," Koch said. "I'm just hoping to have fun with my friends and do my best."
Her best last season paid off with a trip to state that ended with her taking 24th in the 500 free. She wants to show she's kept improving throughout the offseason.
"I just want to get some best times and see how good I can do."
Swimming can be a grind, but Koch has loved every part of the sport she's grown up in.
"It definitely means a lot to me because I've been swimming for a very long time, but I just really like swimming. I like just practicing and meets and being with friends so I guess I like all of it."
It's bittersweet for Koch as she enters her final high school season, but she knows she has a lot of exciting opportunities ahead.
"I'll be sad to leave my friends but it's kind of exciting. I'm swimming in college next year hopefully, so this is building up to that."
Morning or night, she'll keep building up to her goals by the pool.