Local nonprofit to host barbecue block party honoring veterans and lives lost to suicide

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Marshmallow's HOPE nonprofit organization invites the community to join them in a block party barbecue on September 16 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. – taking place in conjunction at the Project 414 Veteran House Giveaway.

Commemorating the lives of Caden Frtiz and Zachary Birkholz, two young individuals who tragically ended their lives by suicide, as well as saluting veterans, the event seeks to fill the afternoon with positivity, community spirit and hope.

"We want this event to be a beacon of hope and a celebration of the lives of Caden and Zachary," says Laura Kane, founder of Marshmallow's HOPE.

As September marks Suicide Prevention Month, the event aspires to honor life and mark progress on community charity.

Kane says that the event provides "a chance for us to express our gratitude to the community for their unwavering support in transforming the Veteran House into a welcoming home for a deserving veteran."

At the barbecue, the nonprofit's event offers the public to witness the progress made in rehabilitating the Veteran House.

The event takes place at 125 Lakin Terrace in Rockford.

Attendees are welcome to enjoy food, music and engaging activities.