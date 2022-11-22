Wisconsin DNR Reports a Drop in Deer Licenses Sales

Rockford (WREX)— The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reports a drop in license sales for this years gun deer season.
Through the opening weekend of the season sales are down two percent from last year. According to the DNR sales for gun, bow, crossbow sports and patron licenses was at nearly at 780,000.
Though this year has seen a dip in license sales, the number of deer harvested was up 15% from last year.
The regular gun deer season for Wisconsin continues through November 27th. The antler-less only season four day only season will start on December 8th and will run through December 11th.