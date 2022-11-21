Traffic stop in Rockford leads to multiple arrests

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Rockford Police conducted a traffic stop in the 2200 block of Shelley Drive. Three people were in the car and two were arrested.
The driver, identified as Martavion Staff, had multiple outstanding warrants. During the search, officers found a loaded handgun, a loaded drum magazine, cannabis, and Xanax pills.
Another passenger, Davonte Williams, had over 4 grams of cocaine on his person.
The third passenger was released without charges.
The Winnebago County Attorney's office has reviewed the facts and issued the following charges:
Martavion Staff, 30, Rockford
Outstanding Warrants
Various Traffic Offenses
Davonte Williams, 24, Rockford
Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance 2 counts
Possession of a Stolen Firearm
Unlawful Use of a Stolen Firearm
Armed Violence