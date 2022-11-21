 Skip to main content
Traffic stop in Rockford leads to multiple arrests

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Rockford Police conducted a traffic stop in the 2200 block of Shelley Drive. Three people were in the car and two were arrested.

The driver, identified as Martavion Staff, had multiple outstanding warrants. During the search, officers found a loaded handgun, a loaded drum magazine, cannabis, and Xanax pills. 

Another passenger, Davonte Williams, had over 4 grams of cocaine on his person. 

The third passenger was released without charges. 

The Winnebago County Attorney's office has reviewed the facts and issued the following charges:

Martavion Staff, 30, Rockford

Outstanding Warrants 

Various Traffic Offenses

Davonte Williams, 24, Rockford 

Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance 2 counts

Possession of a Stolen Firearm 

Unlawful Use of a Stolen Firearm 

Armed Violence

