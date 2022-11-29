Rockford man charged with endangerment after child accidently kills himself with unlocked gun

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man is charged with child endangerment after his six-year-old son shot and killed himself with an unlocked gun.
Winnebago County State's Attorney J Hanley says Ellioth Lopez left a loaded gun out before he went to bed on November 20. The next morning, his six-year-old son found the gun and accidently shot himself, ultimately resulting in his death.
Lopez could face up to ten years in prison.
He's currently being held in the Winnebago County Jail without bond pending a hearing.