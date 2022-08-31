Illegal firearm 'switch' devices land Rockford man in federal prison for more than five years

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man has been sentenced to five and a half years in federal prison for illegally possessing firearm "switch" devices.
23-year-old Javaughn Hixon owned and sold four of the devices, also known as "Glock switches" in Rockford from October through December of 2020.
Each conversion device is designed and intended to convert a firearm into a machine gun capable of automatically firing more than one shot with a single pull of a trigger.
Hixson also illegally owned a loaded handgun with an extended magazine.
On January 4, Hixson was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by the Rockford Police Department.
Hixson ran from the officers and tossed the gun into the snow.
Previously, Hixson had been convicted of a felony weapons offense and was prohibited by federal law from owning a firearm.
Hixson pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of illegally possessing machine guns and one count of illegally owning a firearm.
After a hearing in a federal court in Rockford, U.S. District Judge Iain D. Johnston ruled a 66-month prison sentence on August 25.