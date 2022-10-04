Dixon student who opened fire at graduation practice sentenced to 30 years in prison

DIXON (WREX) — 2018 Dixon School Shooter Matthew Milby Jr. will spend 30 years behind bars.
Milby received 30 years on two separate counts that will serve concurrently.
Back in July Milby Jr. plead guilty to two charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Tuesday, Judge John Redington sentenced Milby Jr. to the maximum penalty based on those charges.
Before the decision was read, several people testified about their experience during and after the shooting including their experience of anxiety and need for therapy.
Afterwards, members of Milby Jr’s family testified about the defendant’s home life, including consistent, alleged abuse by his mother.
In May of 2018, Milby Jr. went to Dixon’s graduation practice with an Uzi machine gun and fired 13 shots at two people.
One of those people was school resource officer Mark Dallas, who chased Milby Jr. out of the building and shot the defendant twice before arresting him.