ROCKFORD (WREX) - One of Jefferson Volleyball's senior leaders committed to playing at the next level on Tuesday. Matthew Eckberg will continue playing at Mount Olive University in North Carolina next year.

Despite not playing volleyball until his sophomore season, Eckberg showed a lot of potential in his sport. He'll look to keep doing that next year on the east coast.