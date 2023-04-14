Rivals become teammates for Rock Valley College Rising Stars All-Star Game

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Rock Valley College will be home to the Rising Stars All-Star Game on Saturday. There will be both a boys and girls game to showcase the local talent in the area. Both games will feature the NIC-10 all-stars against the top talent from other local conferences.

Rising Stars rosters selected for postseason hoops All-Star Game Rock Valley College will once again host the Rising Stars high school basketball All-Star Game for senior players around the area.

The NIC-10 girls team has spent a lot of time going head to head with conference rivals, but now they get to see what they can do together.

"There's a lot of good girls, lot of good competition," Hononegah Senior Emma Clark said. "They've pushed me to work hard, the basketball is great in this area."

"It's fun to grow together and see the chemistry," Boylan Senior Maggie Schmidt said. "It's rivalries during the season, but when you come together to play, we're a talented group of girls."

"It's like rivals and now we're a team and we can be friends," Guilford Senior Lindsey Knuth said. "We all get along and we work well together."