Promise students at Rockford University thriving with proper resources

  • Updated
Students at Rockford University are being setup for success all because of its partnership with Rockford Promise. How students are set to graduate debt free.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — There are almost two dozen students at Rockford University on track to graduate debt free. 

All in part to the University's partnership with Rockford Promise. A scholarship program for first generation college students with a financial need. 

Students who obtain a Rockford Promise scholarship get to go to college for free.

"It provides opportunities for students that they wouldn't have otherwise," said Eric Fulcomer, president of Rockford University. "We know that going to college and having a college education opens a whole bunch of doors for students."

With proper resources, Rockford University has been able to graduate every Rockford Promise student that has come through its doors. 

"We're able to treat them as individuals," said Fulcomer. "We're able to address, their needs, we're able to quickly intervene if there's an issue. So we have all kinds of systems in place to support student success."

Including mentorship. First generation student, Julisa Gutierrez, spent sleepless nights while attending Auburn High School, trying to keep her grades up in order to obtain a Rockford Promise scholarship. 

"I had some hard days," said Gutierrez. "But I got there."

Now with a full ride scholarship, she is thriving at Rockford University and setting an example for her younger siblings.

"They are following in my footsteps," said Gutierrez. "So I want to be the one to show them that with hard work they can get to where they want to be."

Leading the way for family, peers, and future first generation students. 

To apply for a Rockford Promise scholarship at Rockford University your child must:

• Have attended a Rockford Public School for all four years of high school and are eligible to graduate from a Rockford Public School in 2022.

• Have completed and submitted a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by January 7, 2022, and have listed Rockford University to receive your FAFSA information.

• Have an overall unweighted grade point average (GPA) of 3.0

• Have an SAT score of 1100 or better

• Be eligible for a Federal Pell Grant and Illinois Monetary Award Program (MAP).

• Have applied to Rockford University by January 7, 2022

