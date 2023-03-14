Pritzker visits Heartland Community College to spotlight proposed higher education investments

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Today Governor JB Pritzker and Lieutenant Juliana Stratton met other community members at the Heartland Community College to highlight Illinois' proposed investments in higher education.
The Governor's Fiscal Year 2024 budget calls for the biggest increase for community colleges in over 20 years.
The budget also proposes historic financial aid investments, putting Illinois on the path to soon guaranteeing every student access to the education and training needed to thrive.
“Over the last four years, my administration has been laser focused on righting Illinois’ fiscal ship. Because of that work, our state can re-direct funding back into opportunity for Illinoisans, all while maintaining a balanced budget,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
“Illinois is poised to make history: making it possible for every working-class resident to get the degree, training, and skills they need – tuition fee and fee free. With an additional $100 million directed to the MAP grant program, a student can pair our state support with a federal Pell grant and pay for college with no loans or debt required.”
“The future of higher education is bright in Illinois as we increase funding to community colleges and public universities by $100 million,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton.
“This historic investment is about valuing students, their potential, and giving them the tools they need to develop skills and grow intellectually here at home at the best learning institutions in the country.”
Pritzker's proposed budget involves an additional $100 million investment in Monetary Award Program (MAP) Grants, which help eligible students in financial need and do not have to be repaid.
This represents a 75% increase since Governor Pritzker took office and marks the highest level of MAP grants available in state history.
With this increase plus the additional Pell Grant and scholarship availabilities, almost all community college students at or below the median income level with have their tuition and fees fully covered.
Starting in 2022, every student eligible for a MAP grant received one.
Since the start of Pritzker's administration, system funding for day-to-day operations at community colleges has increased by over $25 million.
The proposed budget will add nearly $20 million in additional funding.
This represents a $45 million increase in direct funding for community colleges since the Governor took office.
The Fiscal Year 2024 budget also includes funding for numerous new initiatives including:
- Dual credit and non-credit workforce grant programs
- Advanced manufacturing and electric vehicle technologies workforce training programs
- Upgrades to Title II Adult Education programs
- Expansion of English language services