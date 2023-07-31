Parents of newborns can claim $50 seed deposit for Illinois college savings plans

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs has launched the universal 'First Steps' College Savings Program where parents of newborns can claim a $50 seed deposit when opening a college savings account.

“Illinois First Steps helps place families on a path to start planning early for their child’s education,” Frerichs said. “Saving now means money for the child’s future university, community college, trade school, or apprenticeship will be available when that child is ready to pursue additional education or training.”

To qualify for the seed deposit, parents or legal guardians must:

Be Illinois residents at the time of birth or adoption

Open a 529 college savings account with Bright Start or Bright Directions

Claim the seed deposit before the child's 10th birthday

In addition, the beneficiary child must be born or adopted after January 1, 2023.

Parents can open a Bright Start account online to submit a claim for the $50 First Steps seed deposit during the enrollment process.

Parents who already have a Bright Start account for their eligible child can go online to submit a claim.

Bright Start is an accessible program with no minimum contribution, balance, or annual fee.

Parents who prefer to work with a financial advisor can claim their $50 deposit by visiting the Bright Directions website.

Bright Start and Bright Directions programs offer tax benefits for Illinois taxpayers.

College costs have risen more than 134% during the last two decades.

Saving early gives parents more time to set aside money.

A Washington University study discovered that having any amount of money put away in a dedicated college savings account increases the likelihood of a child furthering their education after high school.

“Every child in our state deserves the doors of higher education open to them without unfair financial obstacles, and the Illinois First Steps program will help kids get those chances,” said state Rep. Robyn Gabel, D-Evanston, the House majority leader. “I encourage all parents and guardians to take advantage of this resource so their kids can pursue the education — and ultimately the careers — of their choice.”

The Treasurer's Office is sending First Steps postcards and letters to Illinois parents who had a baby on or after January 1.

“After years of advocacy and hard work, in 2023 with the implementation of the Illinois First Steps statewide program, the dream to have a future savings pathway for all families is finally a reality,” said Liliana Olayo, a parent leader at Community Organizing and Family Issues (COFI).

Bright Start and Bright Directions are the State Treasurer’s Office’s highly rated 529 college savings programs.

Money in a 529 college savings account can be used at eligible educational institutions, including public and private, two-year, four-year colleges and universities, and certain technical and vocational schools.

The investment grows tax-free when spent on qualified expenses.

A list of Frequently Asked Questions about Illinois First Steps is at brightstart.com/first-steps.