Legacy of the Divine Nine in the Stateline area

ROCKFORD — The National Pan Hellenic Council consists of nine historically black fraternities and sororities founded on the principles of education and service to all.
13 WREX spoke with those leaders in the Stateline area about the work they do to better the community and civil rights.
The Organizations that are a part of the National Pan Hellenic Council include: Alpha Phi Alpha, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Kappa Alpha Psi, Omega Psi Phi, Delta Sigma Theta, Phi Beta Sigma, Zeta Phi Beta, Sigma Gamma Rho, and Iota Phi Theta.
Many of these international organizations are now over 100 years old. Leaders in our area say they were founded on college campuses to give black men and women a shared space of community. In addition to joining the fight for equal rights.
"Our founders endured a lot it takes a lot I can imagine the head of the KU Klux Klan every day to go home or to get to school safely,” said Norma Joseph, Centennial Basileus of the Iota Upsilon Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Incorporated.
"At that time there were a lot of white Fraternities and sororities and there was no way for the black voice on the campus to be heard,” said Pamela Curry, President of The Rockford Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated.
Above all else Serving the community is the number one goal for each of the nine groups.
"Well if you look at the civil rights movement and our brother the late honorable John Luis who encouraged sigma to get into good trouble he encouraged us to fight the fight for equality,” said Dr. Allen Williams, President of the Nu Pi Sigma Chapter, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Incorporated.