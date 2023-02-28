Illinois Pork Scholarships deadline approaching

Students looking to go into an agriculture field for college have less than 24 hours to apply for the Pork Scholarships.
The Illinois Pork Producers Association awards nine students each year with a scholarship ranging from $1,000 to $2,000.
There are two other scholarships the Adam Fesser and Ryan and Friends Scholarship. The Fesser Scholarship is open to one student that has been a 4-H or FAA member. The Ryan and Friends Scholarship has four scholarships for $2,000 but you also have to be a 4-H or FAA member.
The deadline is March 1, 2023 by 4:00 p.m.
Apply at ilpork.com