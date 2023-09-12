Harlem School District receives more than $300K to address teacher shortage

MACHESNEY PARK -- The Harlem School District has been awarded $302,986 from the Illinois State Board Of Education's as part of the Teacher Vacancy Grant Pilot Program.

The funding is geared toward helping reduce unfilled teaching positions and provide flexibility to foster effective solutions aligned with the district’s needs.

According to a news release from the Harlem School District, during the three-year program funding can be used to provide financial incentives for recruitment and hiring strengthening the teacher pipeline, and teacher retention.

The district says they plan to use the money to support current staff employees who are interested in pursing a teaching profession by providing tuition assistance, maintaining pay and insurance while student teaching, and mentorship.

Additionally, the district says they will also use the money to pay student teachers and provide them with mentorship.

One of the goal's of the grant for the district is to encourage current staff members to work towards teaching licenses as they will now receive the funding to do so, the district said.

"Really focus on our current staff so all of our support staff, anybody that's interested in pursuing the profession of teaching. We have some staff that are already in that process and we have other staff that have expressed interest in wanting to become a teacher, maybe they're currently a para or classroom facilitator, some sort of aid and so they're going to have the opportunity to go through and receive funds," Jason Blume, the Assistant Superintendent of Communications and Community Engagement said.

Blume also elaborates on the plans being put in place to allow for this support and growth of those current staff members.

"Double their tuition reimbursement and so currently per our contract they are eligible for up to $3,000 a year and so we're going to double that money for individuals that are pursuing their teacher license," Blume said.

One of the student teachers receiving this new benefit is Paige Yeoman who said it couldn't come at a better time as she navigates the end of college and her future teaching career.

"It's such a mysterious and hard time being a student teacher. You have so much to juggle and I just feel grateful that the school and the district is going to help me out and alleviate some stress so that I can focus on student teaching and becoming a better teacher," Yeoman said.

When it comes to helping combat the national teacher shortage, Harlem School District hopes the internal growth these resources can bring help with their staffing numbers.

"This is a way to really kind of build and grow the people that we already have within the organization and so while it's not going to fix the teacher shortage it's really going to support us locally," Blume said.

And as Yeoman gets ready to have her own classroom, she said the compensation allows her to feel more prepared.

"Coming right off the bat and having that money, there's a lot of stuff that teachers need to begin with that I feel like that money will definitely cover and allow me to get a really good start with my classroom and supply it with the things that we need," Yeoman said.

Overall, the district just hopes that with the additional funds, the quality of their classrooms can continue to improve.

"The more student teachers we have, the more candidates we have for our positions and then we can hire high quality people to fill the positions that we have each year," Blume said.

coming right off the bat and having that money, there's a lot of stuff that teachers need to begin with that i feel like that money will definitely cover and allow me to get a really good start with my classroom and supply it with the things that we need