First lawsuit filed by former football player against Northwestern University in hazing investigation

CHICAGO — On behalf of a former Northwestern University football player, the Illinois Law Firm of Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard, P.C. and co-counsels The Stinar Law Firm and Pulaski Kherker PLLC have filed a lawsuit related to allegations of hazing and sexual abuse in the University's football program.

This lawsuit is the first case to be filed after the student newspaper, The Daily Northwestern, published an article detailing the hazing-related activities that happened inside the locker room.
"John Doe," the former football player, filed the lawsuit through his attorneys in the Cook County Circuit Court on Tuesday morning.
"John Doe" was a member of the Northwestern football team from 2018 until 2022.
The lawsuit alleges the University, former head coach Patrick Fitzgerald, and other defendants affiliated with the University were careless in failing to prevent, intervene, and protect students from hazing traditions that included assaultive illegal, and often sexual acts.
"John Doe" is among many others who have experienced sexual hazing and physical abuse while they were part of the Northwestern Athletic Program.
Doe's attorneys, Patrick A. Salvi II of Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard; Parker Stinar of the Stinar Law Firm; and Adam Pulaski of Pulaski Kherker released this statement:
On Wednesday, July 19, the attorneys will discuss the lawsuit and next steps during a press conference.
