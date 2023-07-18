First lawsuit filed by former football player against Northwestern University in hazing investigation

CHICAGO — On behalf of a former Northwestern University football player, the Illinois Law Firm of Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard, P.C. and co-counsels The Stinar Law Firm and Pulaski Kherker PLLC have filed a lawsuit related to allegations of hazing and sexual abuse in the University's football program.

Read the lawsuit filing below:

This lawsuit is the first case to be filed after the student newspaper, The Daily Northwestern, published an article detailing the hazing-related activities that happened inside the locker room.

"John Doe," the former football player, filed the lawsuit through his attorneys in the Cook County Circuit Court on Tuesday morning.

"John Doe" was a member of the Northwestern football team from 2018 until 2022.

The lawsuit alleges the University, former head coach Patrick Fitzgerald, and other defendants affiliated with the University were careless in failing to prevent, intervene, and protect students from hazing traditions that included assaultive illegal, and often sexual acts.

"John Doe" is among many others who have experienced sexual hazing and physical abuse while they were part of the Northwestern Athletic Program.

Doe's attorneys, Patrick A. Salvi II of Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard; Parker Stinar of the Stinar Law Firm; and Adam Pulaski of Pulaski Kherker released this statement:

Northwestern Hazing Statement "This morning, our firms filed the first lawsuit against Northwestern University, The Board of Trustees, and now fired football coach Patrick Fitzgerald for allegations of sexual harassment, sexual abuse, and racial discrimination. It is alleged that Fitzgerald knew, enabled, and encouraged this behavior and created a culture of abuse within the football program that carried over throughout the athletic department. We intend to hold the defendants, including Fitzgerald, accountable for the alleged actions and seek justice for victims of abuse, hazing, and discrimination. Institutions, athletic departments, and coaches are responsible for creating a safe and supportive environment for student-athletes. There is no place for the vile and disturbing hazing incidents that have taken place within the Northwestern football program. We applaud the courage of our client and the others who were brave enough to speak out about their experiences in the hopes of ending these types of incidents both at Northwestern and elsewhere. We encourage anyone who may have information related to this matter to contact our law firms."

On Wednesday, July 19, the attorneys will discuss the lawsuit and next steps during a press conference.

To read more details on the situation or reach out for legal support, visit the Levin & Perconti Attorneys at Law website.