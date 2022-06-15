Destin Howard is a Reporter and MMJ for 13 WREX.
He is a graduate of Savannah State University where he gained his bachelor's degree in Mass Communications with a concentration in Multimedia and Digital Communication.
Before joining the 13 WREX Team Destin worked as a Production Assistant at WJCL 22 News in Savannah GA.
He is originally from Athens GA, and new to Illinois but very excited to see all it has to offer.
Destin is an active member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity INC
Outside of his passion for storytelling he loves running, writing, and of course food.
“I’m excited to learn and get to know the community while sharing impactful stories that make a difference.”