Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Lake IL, McHenry and Boone Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...High temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Destin Howard

Destin Howard

Destin Howard is a Reporter and MMJ for 13 WREX.

He is a graduate of Savannah State University where he gained his bachelor's degree in Mass Communications with a concentration in Multimedia and Digital Communication.

Before joining the 13 WREX Team Destin worked as a Production Assistant at WJCL 22 News in Savannah GA.

He is originally from Athens GA, and new to Illinois but very excited to see all it has to offer.

Destin is an active member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity INC

Outside of his passion for storytelling he loves running, writing, and of course food.

“I’m excited to learn and get to know the community while sharing impactful stories that make a difference.”

