City of Dixon honors Mark Dallas with honorary street name

DIXON, Ill. — It has been a busy three weeks leading up to "Mark Dallas Day" across the state to honor former school resource officer Mark Dallas with an honorary street.
Multiple members of the school board, city council, and state politicians gave speeches to honor Mark Dallas as the community came out to watch the unveiling of the new street sign.
"Mark Dallas Way" will now sit atop of the Lincoln Statue Drive and Peoria Ave. street sign.
"It's exciting for me and my family because we become a part of Dixon history," said former school resource officer Mark Dallas. "I don't know too many people that have a street name after them that are still in the area and can see it every day, so that's exciting."
Dallas's actions just over five years ago will always be remembered as he ran towards danger as Matthew Milby fired shots from an Uzi at Dallas and one other person.
Dallas saved hundreds of Dixon High School seniors practicing for their graduation ceremony later that weekend.
Now Milby is behind bars, sentenced to 30 years, while those former students can live on for the heroic efforts from Mark Dallas.
The honorary street runs the length of Lincoln Statue Dr. from Peoria Ave. to the football field. The schools address will remain the same.