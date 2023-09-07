Better Business Bureau warns against scams targeting college students

ROCKFORD, Ill. — As college students return back to campus to start school, the Better Business Bureau warns that fraudsters may be waiting to cause costly problems.

“Scammers are taking this opportunity to try to steal some of that money through various schemes and scams,” says Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau.

“One tactic is a fake credit card offer, which is especially tempting for students’ first credit card. Some deals could be phony offers designed to access personal information.”

Make sure you and your student research direct offers from credit card companies and banks before applying.

In addition, take note of late or yearly fees and interest rates if you don't pay your balance.

Another common trick used by scammers to get ahold of student's personal information is a phishing email that claims to be from the school's "Financial Department."

Messages through text or email may appear, instructing the student to click on a link provided in the email and log in with a student username and password.

Don't do it! Scammers can then get ahold of the username, password, and other personal information while possibly downloading malware onto your device.

The Better Business Bureau recommends the following steps to prevent students from becoming victims of identity theft:

Send sensitive mail to the student's permanent home address or a post office box. School mailboxes are not always secure and may be accessed by others in a dorm or apartment.





If the student gets unusual emails or texts from any school authority demanding information or payment, make sure to directly check it out with the office or person sending the message.





Important documents should be stored in a safe place. These include your Social Security card, passport, bank and credit card statements.



Shred credit card offers and paper documents with sensitive financial information rather than just throwing them away.





Never lend a credit card or debit card to anyone. If your friend wants to borrow your card or asks you to co-sign for a loan or financing, just say "no."





Don't let anyone "shoulder surf" your personal identification number (PIN) when using an ATM or credit card machine.





Check all receipts and card statements for suspicious activity.





Guard your passwords and don't give them out to anyone. Use strong passwords and not the same password for all sites.





Ensure that your computer is up to date with its antivirus and spyware software. Always install updates and patches to your computer's operating system or browser. These improvements will help to keep your computer safe from any new advances by online identity thieves.





Be cautious when shopping online. Do not do business with with companies you've neve heard of. Red flags include not listing their physical address or customer service phone number.

If you've spotted a scam whether or not you’ve lost money, report it to BBB Scamtracker to help alert others. Visit BBB.org or follow us @ChicagoBBB on social media.