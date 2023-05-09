Local laborers host Narcan training course to combat overdoes deaths

ROCKFORD — Local organizations are looking for change in the Stateline as the number of deaths have grown from drug overdoses.
Tuesday night multiple community members came to a Narcan training course hosted by the Rockford United Labor partnering with Rockford Urban Ministries and the Winnebago County Health Department.
Winnebago County had the highest rate of overdose deaths in the state in 2021 with 43.4 people out of 100,000 dying. The national average was 25 people out of 100,000.
"We hope that people can learn more about the opioid epidemic and Winnebago County and what union members can do to help save lives and participate in harm reduction," said Sara Dorner, Rockford United Labor President. "We want everyone to leave here Narcan trained and Narcan ready."
Union members hope that what they learned can be used in their community to help save a life. Barry Oleson teaches safety classes for the Carpenters Training Center in Rockford and wanted a hands on experience.
"This would be more of a hands on experience for me to get some more information," said Oleson. "I can probably come back with a little bit more detailed information that I'm probably giving them right now."
Carrie Crosby a participant in the training wants to see change across the community and having the information would help give someone a second chance.
"I'm just glad to have the Narcan training to help not necessarily provide a solution but to possibly save somebody's life to give them another chance when they're ready for change," said Carrie Crosby. "It saddens me to know that our community is affected that way and that our community is losing loved ones and it's not an easy fix."
Those that attended were able to leave with new knowledge and a Narcan safety kit to use if someone was in need of Narcan.