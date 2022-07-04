 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /1 PM EDT/ TO 8 PM CDT
/9 PM EDT/ TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values 105 to 109 degrees
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east
central, north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From noon CDT /1 PM EDT/ to 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Three people injured in two-car crash

Car crash

MAGNOLIA -- On Monday, July 4 around 11:13 a.m., officials of the Rock County Sheriff's Office and Evansville Police Department responded to a report of a 2-vehicle crash at the intersection of North STH 213 at North CTH M in the town of Magnolia.

A black Chevy Cruze, was driven by a 70-year-old Evansville man southbound on North CTH M, when he failed to stop at the stop sign.

The Cruze entered the intersection and struck a southbound red Kia Forte.

A 19-year-old woman and and 18-year-old van were the occupants of the Forte. 

The 70-year-old man and 18-year-old man were both taken to Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center while the 19-year-old woman was taken to St. Mary's in Janesville.

The 70-year-old man was admitted with a serious head injury, but listed in stable condition at the time of his release.

He will be cited for 2 offenses: Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign and Failure to Fasten Seatbelt.

The 18-year-old male and 19-year-old female are expected to be treated and released with minor injuries.

The incident still remains under investigation at this time.

