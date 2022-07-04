Three people injured in two-car crash

MAGNOLIA -- On Monday, July 4 around 11:13 a.m., officials of the Rock County Sheriff's Office and Evansville Police Department responded to a report of a 2-vehicle crash at the intersection of North STH 213 at North CTH M in the town of Magnolia.
A black Chevy Cruze, was driven by a 70-year-old Evansville man southbound on North CTH M, when he failed to stop at the stop sign.
The Cruze entered the intersection and struck a southbound red Kia Forte.
A 19-year-old woman and and 18-year-old van were the occupants of the Forte.
The 70-year-old man and 18-year-old man were both taken to Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center while the 19-year-old woman was taken to St. Mary's in Janesville.
The 70-year-old man was admitted with a serious head injury, but listed in stable condition at the time of his release.
He will be cited for 2 offenses: Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign and Failure to Fasten Seatbelt.
The 18-year-old male and 19-year-old female are expected to be treated and released with minor injuries.
The incident still remains under investigation at this time.