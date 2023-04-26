Rockford-based SupplyCore, Inc. re-awarded contract with Defense Logistics Agency

ROCKFORD, Ill. — SupplyCore, a supply chain and federal defense contractor, has been re-awarded a five-year contract for the Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Tailored Logistics Support (TLS) Prime Vendor program for the U.S. military and federal agencies.
The contract, re-awarded by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, supports facilities located in South Korea for a two-year base period plus options to lengthen the contract.
The MRO contract is a firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity with a maximum value of $375 million.
For 35 years, SupplyCore has helped the Department of Defense stay mission-ready both domestically and abroad, including in the Pacific Region.
The contract went live on April 16 and provides facility MRO supplies and related services to customers serving in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard.
Items supported in the contact include, but are not limited to:
- Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) supplies
- Plumbing supplies
- Electrical products
- Tools
- Chemical
- Lubricating
- Rubber Products
- Construction Supplies
- Pre-fabricated structures
- Perimeter security items
- Communication devices
- Appliances
- Janitorial and sanitation products
“SupplyCore is proud to support our troops in sustaining readiness,” said Peter Provenzano, President & CEO. “Our company continues to accelerate our growth by deepening our expertise in our existing business segments while diversifying our solution offerings through new programs. As the incumbent MRO Prime Vendor in South Korea, we are grateful for the opportunity to continue to extend our support to customers in that region.”
Under the DLA's MRO TLS program, customers can order competitively-priced commercial, off-the-shelf, part-numbered items within the contract.
SupplyCore provides customers with:
- A cloud-based ordering platform
- Automated vendor RFQs for products and logistics
- Dynamic inventory management
- Total asset visibility
- 24-hour customer service
- Order tracking from placement to delivery
In 2021, DLA named SupplyCore as a Prime Vendor to two additional TLS contracts: Special Operational Equipment TLS and Metals TLS.