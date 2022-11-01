New bus tracking app for Rockford School District families

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Families have a new way to track their students safety.
RPS 205 has a new app that uses two-way communication to allow the Transportation Department to share a student's transportation schedule, announcements, and updates directly with families.
The app Stopfinder is free to use and can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.
Users of the app can customize alerts about their student's bus route and location.
- View student’s daily transportation assignments.
- Receive transportation notifications and updates, like late bus routes or collision notifications.
- Track your student’s bus to see when it’s near your neighborhood or bus stop.
- Check to see that your student’s bus arrives at the bus stop – and school – on time.
- Securely share your student’s schedule with caregivers.
- Securely share your student’s schedule with your student. For example, a middle or high school student can track their own bus to know if it’s on time or running late.
Parents and guardians have to register with a specific invitation from the school district. If parents have not received an email or registration information they should send an email to Busapp@rps205.com