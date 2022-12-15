McHenry County's dial-a-ride 'MCRide' transportation services to extend hours

WOODSTOCK, Ill. — McHenry County, in partnership with Pace Suburban Bus, will be lengthening the hours of the MCRide dial-a-ride services through 2023.
Starting January 1, 2023, MCRide will be available from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. daily.
The base fare will remain at $1.50 for seniors or people with disabilities.
All other riders will pay $3 with a 25-cent-per-mile charge issued after the first five miles.
Up to two children ages 7 or younger can travel for free with a fee-paying adult rider.
MCRide is not in service during major holidays.
The service expansion is made possible by a one-time grant of $200,000 from Pace with a McHenry County match.
MCRide is available for everyone, regardless of age, ability, trip purpose or residential status.
To schedule a ride, users can call 800-451-4599 to reach the Pace Call Center.
Rides can be reserved up to two days in advance.
Seniors age 60 and over or disabled individuals can reserve a ride up to seven days in advance.
To reserve a ride, a minimum of two hours heads-up is required.