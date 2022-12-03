Holiday train makes a local stop Saturday afternoon

BYRON (WREX) — Holiday spirit came through the Stateline Saturday in the form of a festive train making a stop in a local community.
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returned to Byron Saturday, giving the community a chance to get some holiday cheer in a unique way.
Community members took pictures with the train at the intersection of Colfax and 7th Streets Saturday afternoon while enjoying a performance from singers Lindsey Ell and JoJo Mason.
The train, which has paid visits to Byron since 1998, also brings together cash and food donations to give to local food pantries in time for the holidays.
Bob Goelitz, Treasurer at the Byron Food Pantry, says the donations are always an amazing part of the holiday.
"They're just trying to bring awareness to food pantries and generate interest," Goelitz says. "We got a nice truck load of canned goods today from the spectators, which have been awesome, and monetary donations from the train which usually gives us a nice check also."
In total, there was an estimated 600 pounds of food items donated during Saturday's train stop.