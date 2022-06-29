Fourth of July traffic enforcement: 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over'

SPRINGFIELD -- The Illinois Department of Transportation is teaming up with the Illinois State Police to enforce the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign in action through July 5.
The campaign shows motorists that law enforcement has zero tolerance for motorists driving impaired by alcohol, marijuana, or other drugs.
“If you’re celebrating July Fourth with alcohol, marijuana or other impairing substances, plan for a sober ride home before the fireworks begin,” said Cynthia Watters, IDOT’s bureau chief of Safety Programs and Engineering.
“Making these simple decisions ahead of time will help ensure everyone makes it home from the festivities safely.”
“Illinois State Police Troopers will be out in full force over the holiday weekend looking for impaired drivers,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly.
“Driving while impaired due to alcohol or drugs can be a costly decision that puts your life and the lives of other people on the road in danger. Be responsible this Fourth of July and don’t lose your independence by losing your license or your freedom by going to jail.”
During the period of July 2-5 of 2021, there were 22 fatalities, the highest total in the last 5 years.
Tips for safe and sober travel:
- Designate a sober driver, take public transit or use your preferred ride-share app to get home safely if you're under the influence.
- Use your community's sober ride program, if it is available.
- If you spot an impaired driver on the road, pull over and notify law enforcement.
- Help friends get home safely if you see them about to get into a car while impaired.