Canadian Pacific Holiday Train makes stop in Byron on December 3

BYRON (WREX) — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will return to the City of Byron on December 3 at the intersection of Colfax and Seventh.
The train plans on arriving in the area around 11:45 a.m. with entertainment starting at 12:00 p.m. and the event ending at 12:30 p.m.
Lindsey Ell and JoJo Mason will perform from a train car along with a presentation from Canadian Pacific to People Helping People.
Once the train is stopped safely, a stage door will lower from a train car and performers will play traditional and modern holiday-themed songs along with other popular original songs.
Colfax Street will be closed south of Byron Hills and north of Third Street along with the closure of Seventh Street.
Traffic should take a detour by using Barker Road.
Also, it is recommended that the public arrive early and avoid parking on the north side of the tracks as once the train arrive, you WILL NOT be allowed to cross the railroad tracks at the pedestrian crossing as it will be closed.
The event will be held on the south side of the tracks at the intersection of Colfax and Seventh.
The event is free, but the event organizers are asking for cash donations and non-perishable foods to be donated to the food bank, People Helping People, who will be on hand to collect donations.
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train started in 1998 with the mission of collecting non-perishable food and cash donations to be given to local North American food banks.
The train consists of 14 rail cars decorated with LED lights and holiday designs.
Event attendees may want to take pictures of the Canadian Pacific's engine dressed in lights and wreath, but both the Byron Police Department and Canadian Pacific Railroad Police would like to remind photographers that it is against the law to be on the railroad tracks at any time.