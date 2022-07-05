Accident on I-39 closes down highway in the early morning hours

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A crash on I-39 South near I-90 and U.S. Business 20 caused a closure on all ramps early Tuesday morning.
According to an overnight scanner, a semi-truck had crashed into a median and two other vehicles were impacted. However, this is not confirmed by local police.
13 News has reached out to Illinois State Police for more information on what led to the crash and if there were any injuries.
This is a developing story.
13 WREX went to the scene and recorded the following footage.
