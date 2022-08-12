 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM CDT Friday was 12.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.5
feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late
Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

$34.6 billion Illinois transportation investment announced today

  • Updated
  • 0
rebuild-illinois.jpg
By adwpadmin

SPRINGFIELD — Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced a $34.6 billion program today that will improve roads. bridges, transit, rail, airports, and ports over the next 6 years.

“Since I signed our historic, bipartisan infrastructure program into law, Rebuild Illinois has undertaken a massive transformation of our state’s transportation systems,” said Governor JB Pritzker.

“And today, I am proud to announce IDOT’s new Multi-Year Program for the next six years — with $20 billion going towards transportation investments including 2,500 miles of roads and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck and $10 billion going towards our state’s rail and transit systems, airports, and ports. At its very core, Rebuild Illinois and this MYP are an investment in our future — one that leads to economic prosperity and environmental sustainability.”

Elements of the program:

  • $6.36 billion will go toward highway reconstruction and preservation

  • $6.4 billion for bridge improvements

  • $2.03 billion for strategic expansion

  • $2.48 billion for system support such as engineering and land acquisition

  • $1.55 billion for safety and system modernizations

The Fiscal Year 2023 to 2028 Proposed Highway Improvement Program aims to improve 2,562 miles of roads and close to 10 million square feet of bridge deck.

In addition to this program, the Fiscal Year 2023 to 2028 Proposed Multimodal Multi-Year Improvement Program was also released, looking to invest $6.5 billion for transit, $2.5 billion for passenger and freight rail, $817 million for aviation, and $150 million for ports. 

"With this investment, Illinois is working toward its commitment to delivering equitable, data-driven solutions to our transportation and infrastructure needs," said State Senator Ram Villivalam (D-Chicago), chair of the Senate Transportation Committee.

"Coupled with federal funding, we will improve our infrastructure to ensure safety, accessibility, and responsible economic and environmental impact."

“This blueprint for investing in Illinois transportation is perhaps the most consequential in the history of IDOT due to the increased federal commitment and Gov. Pritzker’s ongoing leadership through Rebuild Illinois,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman.

“We look forward to working with our partners and stakeholders, delivering these important projects in communities up and down our state.”

Entering year four of Rebuild Illinois, IDOT has used $8.6 billion in improvements statewide on 4,422 miles of highway, 412 bridges and 621 additional safety improvements.

