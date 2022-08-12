$34.6 billion Illinois transportation investment announced today

SPRINGFIELD — Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced a $34.6 billion program today that will improve roads. bridges, transit, rail, airports, and ports over the next 6 years.
“Since I signed our historic, bipartisan infrastructure program into law, Rebuild Illinois has undertaken a massive transformation of our state’s transportation systems,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
“And today, I am proud to announce IDOT’s new Multi-Year Program for the next six years — with $20 billion going towards transportation investments including 2,500 miles of roads and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck and $10 billion going towards our state’s rail and transit systems, airports, and ports. At its very core, Rebuild Illinois and this MYP are an investment in our future — one that leads to economic prosperity and environmental sustainability.”
Elements of the program:
$6.36 billion will go toward highway reconstruction and preservation
$6.4 billion for bridge improvements
$2.03 billion for strategic expansion
$2.48 billion for system support such as engineering and land acquisition
$1.55 billion for safety and system modernizations
The Fiscal Year 2023 to 2028 Proposed Highway Improvement Program aims to improve 2,562 miles of roads and close to 10 million square feet of bridge deck.
In addition to this program, the Fiscal Year 2023 to 2028 Proposed Multimodal Multi-Year Improvement Program was also released, looking to invest $6.5 billion for transit, $2.5 billion for passenger and freight rail, $817 million for aviation, and $150 million for ports.
"With this investment, Illinois is working toward its commitment to delivering equitable, data-driven solutions to our transportation and infrastructure needs," said State Senator Ram Villivalam (D-Chicago), chair of the Senate Transportation Committee.
"Coupled with federal funding, we will improve our infrastructure to ensure safety, accessibility, and responsible economic and environmental impact."
“This blueprint for investing in Illinois transportation is perhaps the most consequential in the history of IDOT due to the increased federal commitment and Gov. Pritzker’s ongoing leadership through Rebuild Illinois,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman.
“We look forward to working with our partners and stakeholders, delivering these important projects in communities up and down our state.”
Entering year four of Rebuild Illinois, IDOT has used $8.6 billion in improvements statewide on 4,422 miles of highway, 412 bridges and 621 additional safety improvements.