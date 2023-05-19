Student athletes health safety remain top priority amidst moderate air quality conditions

LOVES PARK --- Dozens of people received alerts on their phones this morning on the moderate air quality conditions due to the wildfires in Canada.
Here in the state line, maintaining the safety for student athletes in these conditions, take center stage, especially during different sporting events.
Certified Sports Trainer at Harlem High School, Jason Lubben, explains the importance of keeping up to date with weather conditions and applying that to his athlete's health needs.
"We make sure they have their inhalers here and be sure they have their own inhalers, we are keeping track of allergy medication they may need so if anything occurs, they are ready for that as well."
Athletic Directors and coaches also make changes to the schedule depending on the weather.
"There is the capability that sometimes we have to move our facilities from the outside to the inside, and we have to make connections with our indoor facilities to see if they are available or just postpone the game altogether."
Today during Tennis Sectionals, the huskies, tennis star and senior, Logan Lawson said he has seen these practices firsthand.
"A couple years ago when the Chemtool problem happened our athletic director make sure everybody was safe and they didn't let us practice for about a week, they made sure the air was clear and made sure we were breathing in the right things."
Junior, Ayden Mabrey, agreed, adding that no matter what his coaches and athletic directors always put the players first.
"The coaches are just amazing they will take great care of you, any problem you have they are they're for it."
On July 18th, the huskies will be collaborating with the Harlem roscoe fire department for an emergency action plan event with more information on how to keep athletes safe on and off the field.