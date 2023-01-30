More than 300 Special Olympic Illinois Athletes competing in 42nd Annual State Winter Games

Galena (WREX) — Hundreds of Special Olympic athletes will be competing in Galena for the 42nd annual Winter Games this week.
Over 340 athletes will compete in the three-day competition starting Tuesday, January 31 to Thursday, February 2.
The legacy of the over 40 year competition has been going strong with partners Chestnut Mountain, and Eagle Ridge Resort and Spa. The two events taking place include alpine skiing and snowshoeing.
The public is invited to attend or volunteer for the Special Olympic Illinois Winter Games which will begin at noon on Tuesday, January 31.
The Opening Ceremony and Parade of Athletes will be in downtown Galena beginning at 5:30 PM on Tuesday.
Alpine skiing
- Tuesday, January 31, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM
- Wednesday, February 1, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM
- Thursday, February 2, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM
Snowshoeing
- Tuesday, January 31, from noon to 4:00 PM
- Wednesday, February 1, from 9:30 AM to 4:00 PM
- Thursday, February 2, from 9:30 AM to noon