New 'Middle of Everything' Illinois summer tourism TV spots debut starring Jane Lynch

CHICAGO — On Monday, Governor Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and the Office of Tourism announced the launch of Illinois' summer ad campaign, "Middle of Everything."
The campaign launches three new TV ads starring Illinois native and Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning actress and director Jane Lynch.
“Our ‘Middle of Everything’ campaign has been a resounding success—bringing in millions of visitors and generating $1 billion in revenue,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “With Illinois native Jane Lynch as our shining star and spokesperson, I have no doubt that we will have a record-breaking year for our tourism industry. Jane, thank you for your partnership as we show the world all that the Land of Lincoln has to offer.”
“Through this administration’s work uplifting Illinois’ Main Street corridors, I have seen first-hand how there is so much to love about our state,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “From our vibrant communities to natural treasures, landmarks, and attractions, the people and places that make Illinois special deserve to be seen and celebrated. The ‘Middle of Everything’ campaign is doing just that, by shining a light on the gems of Illinois. We are ensuring all have a roadmap to fall in love with this state and the diverse regions that are core to who we are.”
“It’s been an absolute joy to bring to life the ‘Middle of Everything’ campaign in new and exciting ways,” said Jane Lynch. “Being able to share my passion for all things Illinois comes naturally, and getting to meet and work with so many inspiring people and unique businesses across the state is an honor.”
The new ad spots are currently airing in 22 media markets, including Illinois and seven neighboring states.
The spots are also on cable TV nationwide and in the Toronto, Canada market.
“The ‘Middle of Everything’ is a first-of-its-kind campaign that shows international, domestic, and local visitors why Illinois is truly at the center of it all,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “By showcasing exciting outdoor adventures, vibrant cities, charming small towns and experiences across the state, we are not only attracting visitors but also driving economic growth and supporting jobs in the tourism and hospitality sectors.”
The first "Middle of Everything" campaign launched a year ago and according to data from Longwoods International, resulted in two million trips equaling $1 billon spent in Illinois hotels, restaurants, small businesses, and attractions.
For more information on trip ideas and itineraries, visit: Enjoyillinois.com/Middleofeverything