William Shatner To Host Q&A At Coronado Performing Arts Center In Rockford

ROCKFORD — The man best known for portraying Star Trek’s original Captain James T. Kirk, William Shatner, is headed to the Coronado Performing Art Center later this year.
The theatre will host a screening of the cult classic film Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Following the screening Shatner will take the stage to give fans some more perspective about the film and open the room up for a question and answer segment.
Tickets will go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. with VIP options available for purchase.
The event begins at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15 in downtown Rockford.