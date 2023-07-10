The History of WREX-TV

Rockford's WREX-TV, a long-standing television station, has been a prominent fixture in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin since the 1950s. On September 18, 1953, the station took to the airwaves, initially with a test pattern, and began commercial operations on October 1, 1953. Greater Rockford Television, Inc., the licensee, had filed an application in July 1952, and on May 13, 1953, it was approved.
Notable stockholders of the company included L.E. Caster as President, Joe M. Baisch as Vice President, Swan Hillman as Treasurer, Stanley H. Guyer as Secretary, A.J. Bilardello as Sales Manager, and H.R. Television, Inc. 's Soren Munkhof served as the first General Manager.
The call letters of the station, WREX, were dedicated in memory of Rex N. Caster, the son of L.E. Caster and President of Greater Rockford Television, Inc. Rex Caster, a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army, tragically lost his life in St. Lo, France, during World War II in 1944. He was posthumously awarded the Silver Star for his gallantry in action. A plaque honoring his memory is still displayed at the entrance of the station to this day.
From its inception, WREX-TV established affiliations with the CBS and ABC networks. Originally, the station was affiliated with the ABC-CBS Dumont network. However, in 1965, WREX-TV surrendered its CBS affiliation to WCEE-TV, and Dumont was eventually dropped. WREX-TV continued as an ABC affiliate from 1954 until August 1995 when it transitioned to become an NBC affiliate.
The station's logos during its first decade were the Lion and Crown. While network affiliations have changed over the years, WREX-TV has retained its call letters and channel number since 1953.
In 1963, WREX-TV was purchased by The Gannett Group. Paul Miller from Rochester, New York became President, while Joe M. Baisch assumed the role of Vice President and General Manager.
Three years later, in 1966, WREX-TV became the first local station in the area to acquire complete local color equipment, including two new "LIVE" General Electric studio color cameras and Ampex high-band videotape recorders. This technological advancement enabled the station to cover various local events, from the Junior Pony League World Series to high school graduations at the Coronado Theatre.
In 1967, a devastating tornado struck Belvidere, IL, prompting local stations to join forces for "Operation Belvidere Telethon," a fundraising initiative aimed at assisting the storm's victims. The live show was broadcast from the WREX-TV studios and showcased numerous local acts, rallying support from across the Stateline area.
Gilmore Broadcasting Corporation acquired the station in 1969, with James S. Gilmore, Jr. serving as President. Gilmore Broadcasting Corp. also owned other stations, including WEHT-TV in Evansville, Ind., WSVA-TV, AM, FM in Harrisonburg, VA, and KODE-TV, AM in Joplin, MO. Jack Mazzie held the position of General Manager at WREX-TV.
Following Gilmore Broadcasting Corp.’s ownership, in 1987 the station was sold to ML Media Partners, L.P.
In 1995 Quincy Newspapers, later renamed Quincy Media, purchased WREX-TV from ML Media Partners.
In January 2021, it was announced that Quincy Media had been acquired by Gray Television. As part of this acquisition, several stations, including WREX-TV, were later purchased by Allen Media Group - Broadcasting through Gray Television. This transaction expanded the reach and influence of WREX-TV and its parent company, solidifying their presence in the broadcasting industry. Ed Reams was named the first General Manager of WREX-TV under Allen Media Group - Broadcasting.
Throughout its long history, WREX-TV has remained a steadfast presence in the Rockford area, serving as a trusted source for local news, weather and sports coverage in the Stateline region.