UPDATE: Fire in Rockford impacts two family residences, no injuries

  • Updated
1100 South 6th

UPDATE: Rockford Fire was dispatched to a Residential Structure Fire at 12:23 p.m. today.

The first officials to arrive on scene within one minute of the dispatch found heavy flames from the rear of a family residence at 1108 South 6th Street. 

The flames had spread to another 2-family residence next door, 1110 South 6th Street. 

There were initial reports of occupants trapped inside 1108 South 6th Street, but all occupants were out of the structure prior to the arrival of Rockford Fire.

Multiple residents were evacuated from 1110 South 6th Street.

The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes.

Five occupants were displaced from 1108 South 6th Street.

No injuries were reported and several animals were rescued by Fire Department officials.

41 total firefighters helped extinguish the fire.

Read the original story below.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Fire Department sent a tweet at 1:06 p.m. regarding a "working structure fire" on the 1100 block of South 6th Street.

More details will be posted once they become available.

