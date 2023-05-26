Sports tournament America's Team Table Tennis Championship returns to Rockford

ROCKFORD — Hundreds of competitors are coming to play America's Team Table Tennis Championship this weekend.
This is the 15th year of the tournament, and the 12th time it’s been held in Rockford.
Edward Hogshead, Tournament Director and Founder says, “There's always someone cheering you on to win, there's always someone consoling you if you don't win. So we love team tournaments. I’ve always loved team tournaments.”
This year has the highest number of teams and international players bringing a big economic driver to Rockford.
“You got hotels, food, gas, everything. In fact , I've had people ask me where to go to get this and where do I go to get that,” Hogshead added.
Sam Lowton and Karl Rosenberg came to Rockford from Cincinnati, Ohio for the big tournament this weekend.
“At your home club you play with the same people a lot. You travel to tournaments, you face more people and it's more challenging. More brain activity, more thinking,” said Lowton.
But to them it's more than just a competition.
“It's about self betterment. Learning to stay calm under stress, learning to function at a level against other people who are also doing the same thing,” said Rosenberg.
This year a Major Table Tennis League is brand new for the first time in the US.
"Never has there been a major table tennis league in the United States. They have major leagues in the Czech Republic, Germany, China, Japan, you name it. Never one here," Hogshead added.
The preliminary and divisional rounds will be held Saturday starting at 9 a.m. and divisional finals will be held Sunday.
Everyone is welcome to attend the event for free all weekend at the UW Health Sports Factory.