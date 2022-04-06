Wheelchair rugby championship tournament brings huge boost to Rockford economy

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Intense competition filled the courts of UW Health Sports Factory.
"This is one of the biggest events we put on all year," said Noah Currier, president of Oscar Mike Foundation.
Drawing a crowd of hundreds from around the country.
Over the weekend, dozens of gladiators competed for the United States Wheelchair Rugby championship.
"They are extremely physical," said Currier. "It's a very fast moving sport, it's intense."
And for many players, there's no excuses in the name of competition.
"One of the unique things about this is you have to be impaired in at least three limbs to qualify to play," said Currier.
Showcasing talents rarely seen in other sports.
"There's not many sports like it," said Currier. "It's called wheelchair rugby, but it doesn't really resemble rugby a whole lot. It's nothing like basketball. This is in a class of it's own."
It goes beyond a weekend of great competition. The tournament provided a big economic boost for Rockford.
Bringing in $265,000 dollars to the community.
"I think Rockford excels in sports tourism," said Lindsay Arellano, VP of sales at RACVB. "I think the venues we have, and the venues the Rockford Park District has are some of the best in the entire nation."
She adds it gives exposure to tourists on how great the city is.
"People get to go out and enjoy the town," said Arellano. "They're going out to eat, they're stopping in our stores, they're exploring Rockford."
A big boom. In more ways than one for the City of Rockford.