Timmy Time turns into an overnight sensation at ABC Supply Stadium

BELOIT (WREX) - Timothy Boatner has become a local celebrity over at ABC Supply Stadium, fans know him for his signature dance moves that he calls Timmy Time.
It's a tradition that started from Boatner doing what he's done his whole life in Beloit, having fun at the ballpark.
"It started a couple of homestands ago," Boatner said. "I was just dancing on the stairs, just being me, and they had me on camera doing it and everybody loved it."
When Timmy Time started he was a bat boy for the Sky Carp, but he's moved up the ranks to clubhouse manager. When he's not on the field dancing, he's making sure the team has everything they need. His favorite part about the job is hanging out with the Sky Carp players.
"Every time I come in, they're just happy to see me," Boatner said. "Working with a baseball team, especially as cool as the Sky Carp, it's just a fun job. I'm always looking forward to come into work."
Boatner started with the team back in July of 2021. Since then, they've built a new stadium and rebranded from the Snappers to the Sky Carp. Boatner has loved playing such a big part of his local teams rebrand.
"It's a really great accomplishment with me. There's not another minor league team that can say they have a dancing bat boy as a part of their brand."
Whether he's a bat boy or a clubhouse manager, you can see Timmy Time at the bottom of the 8th inning at ABC Supply Stadium.