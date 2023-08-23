Rockford University E-sports program looks to grow in 2023

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Students are back on campus at Rockford University for the fall semester and the sound of keyboards clicking can be heard all around the campus. In the Burpee Center the clicking sound grows with students hard at work practicing in the E-sports Lab.

E-sports Director Tanner Elliott took over the program in July of 2023 after being one of the first students in the program when it began in 2019.

The program had to gain support from the university before it finally took off five years ago.

"With E-sports, people don't know what it is, they just assume it's people playing video games, but it's a lot more than that," said Elliott. "It's a chance to develop your personal skills and a chance to make friends build build a team. "

The current E-sports program has around 25 students playing one of three games the program focuses on. Overwatch is a 5-5 fast paced tactical game, Valorant which one of fastest growing E-sports games, and Rainbow Six Siege. All the games involve patience and awareness just like a traditional sport.

"It's absolutely not a traditional sport, but the mechanics and the movement and the mechanisms are still there, in the way your hands perform the way your body performs," said Senior Rodolfo Vazquez. "We will have moments where we have to really get in the mindset that we're going to be playing a game as opposed to practicing."

With students back in the classroom it will be a balance for even the veterans of the group to get back into the swing of things.

"It's been kind of tough balancing everything I do on campus," said Senior Domenic Boyce. "It's really been great being able to grow with the team and continue to make good friends and make good connections."

Community is what the Regents E-sports program is all about.

"E-sports means being a part of something greater, it means getting to participate in a community that's much larger than myself, much larger than the local area, the state area, even the national area," said Rodolfo Vazquez. "We've been able to talk with, compete with, play with and meet with people from all over the country, sometimes outside of the country, both in person and online."

E-sports Director Tanner Elliott hopes to expand the program from p.c. games to console. Rocket League and Super Smash Bros are the next two games that could be added by the spring semester. The program is looking to become a dominant force all across the Midwest.

"Hopefully in next four years, we're able to establish ourselves as like a dominant E-sports program in the Midwest," said Elliott. "I'd love to see these guys have the opportunity to travel and have a full experience of E-sporting right now."

Next week any Rockford University students can tryout to be on the team. Monday Valorant tryouts will be held, Tuesday Rainbow Six Siege, and Wednesday will be Overwatch. The tryouts will be held at the E-sports lab on the first floor in the Burpee Center.