Rockford Christian boys, Belvidere North girls get clutch wins

WINNEBAGO/ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Christian's boys held off a late charge from Winnebago, as the Royal Lions won 61-56 over their Big Northern rivals. Carl Firch led the Indians with 16 points, while Christian Cummings had 12 points for Rockford Christian.
Belvidere North continues to come on strong in the NIC-10 girls race, but the Lady Blue Thunder had to withstand a big 4th quarter comeback from Auburn. Belvidere North won, 61-55, in overtime. North led by as many as 12 points in the 4th quarter, but Auburn's Brooklyn Gray went coast-to-coast in the final 9 seconds to tie the game at 51 and force overtime. The Thunder got a clutch 3-pointer from Grace Hulstedt to make it a 56-51 game, but Auburn kept fighting, with a Gray floater cutting it to a 1-point game with a minute to play. But North hit enough free throws down the stretch to create some separation and win the game. North's Crystal Sotelo and Auburn's Brooklyn Gray both put on a scoring display, each finishing with 29 points in the game.