Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected Tuesday morning.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE
SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon to late Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 9.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Wednesday afternoon to a crest of 13.7 feet early
Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Rock River Valley Blood Center needs blood now!

  • Updated
  • 0
Rock River Valley Blood Center (RRVBC)
By Andrew Carrigan

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The summer months are always tricky being a blood center, the past two months have been no exception for the Rock River Valley Blood Center (RRVBC).

The months of July and August are focused on vacations, back to school shopping, not typically donating blood. Unfortunately, the summer months are also when the most high risk activities such as motorcycling, boating and just being out in public more. Which in the case of the RRVBC that means that the need/usage of blood is up but quotas are down because of no donations. 

As the summer continues and especially heading into Labor Day weekend, RRVBC is asking people to donate. The Center needs all blood types but are specifically looking for types A- and O+. 

The Center missed their goal for July by 365 donors, for the month of August they are already 200 below projections for the month. In order to 'make ends meet' so to speak, RRVBC needs to see 800 donors/collections in a week. In the first week of August their goal was to meet 25% of that however the Center only saw 17% of that completed.

"Blood has a 42 day shelf life so the center is able to move things around but its becoming more and more difficult to do this numbers dance just to try to stay with adequate supplies" says Heidi Ognibene the Chief Opperating Officer of the RRVBC. 

Ognibene continued to say that the RRVBC supplies 13 area hospitals within the Rock River Valley region and encourages anyone in this area to donate because the donations directly impact the community around us. "Local needs get met first before we donate it to other areas" Ognibene says. 

Because of this critical donation shortage the RRVBC is urging any healthy individuals to donate blood and can do so by visiting their website here

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

