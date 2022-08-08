Rock River Valley Blood Center needs blood now!

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The summer months are always tricky being a blood center, the past two months have been no exception for the Rock River Valley Blood Center (RRVBC).
The months of July and August are focused on vacations, back to school shopping, not typically donating blood. Unfortunately, the summer months are also when the most high risk activities such as motorcycling, boating and just being out in public more. Which in the case of the RRVBC that means that the need/usage of blood is up but quotas are down because of no donations.
As the summer continues and especially heading into Labor Day weekend, RRVBC is asking people to donate. The Center needs all blood types but are specifically looking for types A- and O+.
The Center missed their goal for July by 365 donors, for the month of August they are already 200 below projections for the month. In order to 'make ends meet' so to speak, RRVBC needs to see 800 donors/collections in a week. In the first week of August their goal was to meet 25% of that however the Center only saw 17% of that completed.
"Blood has a 42 day shelf life so the center is able to move things around but its becoming more and more difficult to do this numbers dance just to try to stay with adequate supplies" says Heidi Ognibene the Chief Opperating Officer of the RRVBC.
Ognibene continued to say that the RRVBC supplies 13 area hospitals within the Rock River Valley region and encourages anyone in this area to donate because the donations directly impact the community around us. "Local needs get met first before we donate it to other areas" Ognibene says.
Because of this critical donation shortage the RRVBC is urging any healthy individuals to donate blood and can do so by visiting their website here.