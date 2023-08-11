Real Kosher Ice Cream recalls on-the-go cups due to possible contamination

Real Kosher Ice Cream of Brooklyn, NY is recalling soft serve on-the-go ice cream and sorbet cups due to the potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious (and sometimes fatal) infections in young children, elderly people, and others with weakened or frail immune systems.
Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrea.
Real Kosher Ice Cream has been cooperating with the FDA investigation and voluntarily recalled all flavors of Soft Serve On The Go 8-oz cups. Throw the product away or return to place of purchase for a full refund.— FDA FOOD (Ctr for Food Safety & Applied Nutrition) (@FDAfood) August 10, 2023
FDA’s investigation is ongoing.
The Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
Soft serve on-the-go cups were distributed in Illinois, as well as:
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- District of Columbia
- Delaware
- Florida
- Massachusetts
- Maryland
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- North Carolina
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New York
- Ohio
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Virginia
- West Virginia
The product was sold through canteens, grocery, and convenience stores.
The recalled product comes packaged in an 8 fl oz. clear plastic cup and looks like a soft serve cup served in an ice cream store, with a clear plastic cover with a seal and spoon attached to it.
|Product Name
|UPC
|Soft Serve on the go Vanilla Chocolate, 8 fl oz
|UPC 0-91404-15129-0
|Soft Serve on the go Razzle, 8 fl oz
|UPC 0-91404-15133-7
|Soft Serve on the go Caramel, 8 fl oz
|UPC 0-91404-15131-3
|Soft Serve on the go Parve Vanilla Chocolate, 8 fl oz
|UPC 0-91404-15113-9
|Soft Serve on the go Sorbet Strawberry Mango, 8 fl oz
|UPC0-91404-15128-3
|Soft Serve Lite Peanut Butter, 8 fl oz
|UPC0-91404-15285-3
The UPC is the only identifiable code on the package.
There is not any LOT number or best by date. All product produced up to 8/4/23 is being recalled.
At the time of this release, two cases of illness have been reported in this outbreak in two states (New York and Pennsylvania).
Both individuals were hospitalized but no deaths have been reported.
The recall is the result of an individual becoming ill and reporting to have eaten this product.
Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture tested samples of product and one sample tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.
The company has ceased the production and distribution of the product as FDA and the company continue their investigation as to what caused the problem.
Consumers should discontinue consumption of the product immediately.
Please throw the product away or return to your store of purchase for full credit.
Consumers with questions may contact the Soft Serve on the Go team by calling 845-668-4346 Monday through Friday 9am to 5 pm EST or emailing info@softserveonthego.com .