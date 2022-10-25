Project SEARCH holds graduation ceremony for Class of 2023

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A commencement ceremony was held today for the Project SEARCH Class of 2023.
Project SEARCH is a one year school to work transition program hosted by RAMP for students with disabilities.
In partnership with Rockford Public Schools and Illinois Department of Human Services, students work in three internships over a year with classroom instruction and hands on training.
This is the second year Embassy Suites has hosted the program at its hotel.
"It's big time for me, we love helping people that's our job," said general manager Vincent Bucci. "It's our job to serve, and everyone here serves so we are really excited to have Project SEARCH with us, and working together as a team to help these students get jobs and work in the community."