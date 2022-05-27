Oregon Ganymedes play on Field of Dreams Friday

OREGON (WREX) — For 17 years, the Oregon Ganymedes have taken the game of base ball back to its roots. They play by rules in the 1800s which means no gloves, one-bounce outs and playing on unskinned fields (no dirt for base path/no pitcher's mound etc).
Captain of the Ganymedes Mark Herman says it's all about going back to a simpler game, the way it was meant to be played.
"All you needed was a ball, a bat, three bases and you could set it up anywhere," Herman said.
The team travels across the midwest to to play other vintage base ball teams, but Friday will bring a special occasion for the Ganymedes. For the first time for all the players, they'll play ball on The Field of Dreams.
One of those players, Ryan Mortlock, says it will be a special moment for all lovers of baseball who grew up watching the movie.
"Playing at the Field of Dreams, most of us grew up watching that movie and the nostalgia and seeing the players walk out of the corn," Mortlock said. "Just to set foot on that field and all the history involved with it, it's going to be a really cool experience."
The Ganymedes will play the Canton Cornhuskers on Friday, May 27 at 7:00 p.m. at the Field of Dreams.