Oregon Football enters new era with Head Coach Broc Kundert

OREGON (WREX) - The Hawks football program starts a new era this season with Broc Kundert taking over the program. Kundert spent a few years at Aquin and is now moving up the ranks to the Big Northern Conference.
Kundert wants to make sure his team is having fun out on the field with him at the helm.
"Making it fun again," Kundert said. "I feel like a lot of teams, when they're really kind of down they feel like that pressure all the time. It's a game. Go out there, relax, have fun."
That mindset has brought a lot of energy to the players at practice.
"Just keeping demeanor up," Oregon senior Anthony Bell said. "If you just keep your attitude up, you're gonna have a good practice."
"The energy is way up," Griffin Marlatt said. "We're just having fun out here. It just relieves the pressure off of everybody and we make better plays off of that."
The Hawks open up their season against Dixon on August 26th.