Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected Tuesday morning.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 13.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 PM CDT Monday was 13.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Oregon Football enters new era with Head Coach Broc Kundert

  • Updated
  • 0

OREGON (WREX) - The Hawks football program starts a new era this season with Broc Kundert taking over the program. Kundert spent a few years at Aquin and is now moving up the ranks to the Big Northern Conference.

Kundert wants to make sure his team is having fun out on the field with him at the helm.

"Making it fun again," Kundert said. "I feel like a lot of teams, when they're really kind of down they feel like that pressure all the time. It's a game. Go out there, relax, have fun."

That mindset has brought a lot of energy to the players at practice.

"Just keeping demeanor up," Oregon senior Anthony Bell said. "If you just keep your attitude up, you're gonna have a good practice."

"The energy is way up," Griffin Marlatt said. "We're just having fun out here. It just relieves the pressure off of everybody and we make better plays off of that." 

The Hawks open up their season against Dixon on August 26th. 

