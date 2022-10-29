NIC-10 girls swimming conference championship results

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The NIC-10 Girls Conference Championship meet took place at Boylan on Saturday.
In the 200 medley relay, Guilford's team of Hannah King, Mikayla Durkin, Stella Seminerio and Kendall Cushing got the win.
In the 200 yard freestyle, Hononegah's Gracie Colvin set a pool record. The Arkansas commit posted a time of 1:55.22.
In the 200-yard individual medley, Hononegah's Avery Miles had a 6 second win over the rest of the field.
In the 50-yard freestyle, Guilford senior Mikayla Durkin claimed the victory and helped the Lady Vikings win the NIC-10 championship as a team.
Guilford also dominated the diving championship with 1st and 2nd place. Marissa Enke, who won the event, broke the Boylan pool record as well. She also set the all-time Guilford High School record with a score of 445.