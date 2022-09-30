National Short Track Championships held at Rockford Speedway

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Cars are back on track this weekend at Rockford Speedway for a three day event for one great racing weekend.
The speedway is hosting its 57th annual National Short Track Championship races which is one of the big events to close out the racing season in the Stateline.
An event as big as this comes with weeks of preparation and dedication from the track staff and even the drivers who will be running all weekend long.
"Its not only on the speedway part but the racers, they have a lot of preparation getting their cars ready," said General Manger David Deery. "Most of the feature events are longer laps than normal so, its a whole different setup in the car and how they prepare their car."
Over the four day racing weekend drivers have to be prepared for buying tires, fixing parts, and making sure their car is in top tier condition to perform on the race track.
Jake Gille who competes in the Big 8 Late Model series has been racing for over 20 years and knows that a championship weekend means a lot.
"A weekend like this where you're here for four days and you're racing for two of them, there is a lot that goes into that," said Gille. "A lot of guys need help, tires and tire money. Getting all the prepared it's an extensive thing to come out and race all weekend like this."
The Rockford Speedway in addition has been celebrating its 75th anniversary all year long.
"Anything that last 75 years from a business aspect that's a huge accomplishment," said Deery. "Thank God for all our racers, sponsors, crews, and employees through out the years to keep this place going."
To find out more about the weekend of racing or to purchase tickets visit rockfordspeedway.com and to find a full schedule of events click here